Heavy volume leads to collection delays

SIDNEY — The collection of yard waste in Sidney is delayed due to the heavy volume to be picked up, according to Republic Services.

Weekly yard waste pickup resumed Monday, May 4. Late Wednesday afternoon, the city of Sidney received a notice from Republic that due to the volume of yard waste out for collection they were unable to collect everything.

“We did not even make a dent in the yard waste. We collected 17 tons today, and drivers are reporting there was still a lot out for collection,” said Republic Operations Supervisor Terry Fenton in a city of Sidney press release.

“The plan for Thursday is to have all three trash trucks dump at the end of the day at the transfer station and all three will go back around in the community looking for yard waste,” Fenton added. “We are still recovering from the increased volume of normal household trash collection. With the addition of the accumulated yard waste, we have not been able to collect everything. We hope to get things caught up on Thursday, but there is the possibility, that not all yard waste will be collected and may not get collected until next week.”

“We do appreciate the patience shown by all the Sidney residents as we work to collect the increased volume of solid waste,” Fenton said.

Residents are encouraged to report missed collections using the online form available at: https://www.sidneyoh.com/FormCenter/Public-Works-8/Solid-Waste-Missed-Collection-57 or by calling the city’s revenue collection department at 937-498-8114.

For additional information about how the COVID-19 pandemic as it pertains to city operations, please visit the city’s COVID-19 Update website at: www.sidneyoh.com/465/COVID-19-Update.