A special night for Emma

Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
SIDNEY — A local mom and dad didn’t let the coronavirus stop their daughter from having fun.
Amanda and Mike Koenig wanted their 10-year-old daughter, Emma, to experience their version of a father/daughter dance since the annual dance and Princess Ball were canceled. On April 26, their home was transformed into a ballroom.
“I surprised our youngest daughter by having her put on her dress, took her to her oldest sister’s room for her ‘hair stylist appointment’ and then her ‘date’ arrived at the front door with flowers picked from our yard,” said Amanda. “My husband (her father) put on a suit and tie. I decorated a small table with two chairs with flowers and candles.
“He accompanied his date to the table for a candlelit dinner followed by dancing. The DJ (myself again lol) played requested songs from the guests of honor,” she said.
Father and daughter, Mike and Emma Koenig, talk a spin around the dance floor.
Dad Mike Koenig gives floweers to his daughter Emma before their big night at the father/daughter dance.
Mike Koenig and daughter, Emma, enjoy their dinner before going to the father/daughter dance, which was held at their house.
Grace Koenig fixes her sister, Emma’s hair before the father/daughter dance.
Mike Koenig and his daughter, Emma.