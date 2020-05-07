A special night for Emma

SIDNEY — A local mom and dad didn’t let the coronavirus stop their daughter from having fun.

Amanda and Mike Koenig wanted their 10-year-old daughter, Emma, to experience their version of a father/daughter dance since the annual dance and Princess Ball were canceled. On April 26, their home was transformed into a ballroom.

“I surprised our youngest daughter by having her put on her dress, took her to her oldest sister’s room for her ‘hair stylist appointment’ and then her ‘date’ arrived at the front door with flowers picked from our yard,” said Amanda. “My husband (her father) put on a suit and tie. I decorated a small table with two chairs with flowers and candles.

“He accompanied his date to the table for a candlelit dinner followed by dancing. The DJ (myself again lol) played requested songs from the guests of honor,” she said.