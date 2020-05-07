Police log
WEDNESDAY
-10:29 p.m.: theft. The theft of a Moto G6 cellphone, valued at $250, a Walmart credit card, and a food card were reported at North Ohio Avenue at Pike Street.
-9:01 p.m.: criminal damaging. Police received a report a window was damaged at 303 N. West Ave. The damage is set at $250.
-5:53 p.m.: burglary. Police are in investigating a reported burglary at an apartment at 2315 Collins Drive, which resulted in the theft of $25, and a Wolf Snow vape mod, which is a larger type of an e-cigarette/vape pen that is valued at $200.
-3:45 p.m.: theft. A warrant was issued after police investigated a report of the theft of a drone, valued at $175, and a pressure cooker, valued at $120, at Walmart on Michigan Street. The merchandise was recovered.
-9:17 a.m.: contempt. Zachary Andrew Harris, 22, 714 N. Main Ave., was arrested on a contempt warrant.
TUESDAY
-12:50 p.m.: violate protection order. A warrant was issued after police investigated a report a protection order was violated.
MONDAY
-2:13 p.m.: criminal damaging. A white 2008 Toyota was reported spray painted at 1103 Lynn St. The damage is set at $2,000.
Crashes
Trinity Gabriel McCarty, 40, 214 S. West Ave., was cited with failure to control after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 11:32 a.m.
McCarty was traveling eastbound on Campbell Road when he struck a stopped truck that was sitting in the construction zone on the right lane of the road that was driven by Dennis Ray Steward, 63, of Nova.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.