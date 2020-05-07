Rhodes State hosts virtual admissions information sessions

LIMA – Rhodes State will host virtual admissions information sessions as more students look to attend Rhodes State this summer and fall.

These sessions will help students navigate the enrollment process and include an overview of available online services, financial assistance and majors/programs.

The next three admissions information sessions will be at 6 p.m. May 18, 10 a.m. May 27 and 10 a.m. June 2. Students interested in participating can register at www.RhodesState.edu.

Fifteen additional health science program briefings will be offered in May for students interested in the health care field. The briefings provide students direct access to program chairs to learn more about their career of choice, qualification requirements and application process.

Registration for the nursing, occupational therapy assistant, exercise science, medical assisting/medical coding and radiographic imaging sessions can be done at www.RhodesState.edu.

Summer classes begin June 1, and fall semester begins Aug. 26.