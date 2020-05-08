May 28 scholarship application deadline approaching

SIDNEY — Current college students may apply online through May 28 for more than $77,000 in local scholarships through the Community Foundation of Shelby County.

Scholarships are available for various majors and alumni of local schools. Six are available for nursing majors, one for respiratory therapy and three for other medical and health majors. Education majors can seek 19 scholarships and students approaching their third year of law school can apply for a $3,500 award. There are also general scholarships for alumni from Sidney and Fairlawn and engineering scholarships for Fort Loramie alumni.

Lehman graduating seniors may complete the application for a Kauffman Family Scholarship.

Many scholarships require that students have surpassed college freshman status, but some also welcome 2020 high school graduates. Apply at www.commfoun.com. In the Grants and Scholarships menu, select ‘Apply For a Scholarship’ to find the link to the 2020 General Application.

Applicants must provide up to three letters of recommendation, their transcript and the FAFSA Student Aid Report.