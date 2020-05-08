Jordan named to House coronavirus committee

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Urbana, has been named to the newly created House Select Committee on the Coronavirus Crisis after calling into question the reason for the new committee.

“We fear this Select Committee is nothing more than the Speaker’s politicization of a crisis in a last-ditch attempt to attack the President after her impeachment sham and other witch hunts failed. The Oversight Committee and the other relevant committees are more than equipped to ensure accountability for taxpayers. Instead of relying on them, Speaker Pelosi put Joe Biden’s key House advocate in charge of a powerful new panel that is more like an arm of the DNC (Democratic National Committee) than the U.S. Congress,” Jordan said in a statement after being named to the committee.

Jordan contests that because of eight existing oversight mechanisms, the creation of the latest committee is a political move.