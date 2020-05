The great escape

Spencer Newport, 11-months-old, tries to climb out of his Pack ‘n Play while his family, left to right, sister, Elizabeth Rigel, 6, stepdad, James Branscum, and mother, Tamira Langley, all of Sidney, fish behind him at Lake Loramie State Park on Thursday, May 7. Branscum is also the stepdad of Elizabeth and Langley is her mother. The park was full of people fishing, boating and walking.