New supports on the banks of Amos Lake in Tawawa Park wait to hold a historic 1879 Zenas King bowstring bridge that will be placed across the lake. According to Parks and Recreation Director Duane Gaier the bridge was being rehabilitated when the coronavirus caused work on it to stop. The bridge has a length of 68 feet.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Historic bridge arrival delayed
