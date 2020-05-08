On the agendas

Shelby County Board of Elections

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Elections will meet Monday, May 11, at 10 a.m. At the board office.

The board will be certifying the March 17, 2020 Primary Election, which was finally held April 28, 2020. They will also discuss the date of the audit/Primary Election/precincts to audit and allocation of equipment for the special August election.

An executive session will be held to discuss the future of the security project.

Jackson Center Council

JACKSON CENTER — Jackson Center Council willmeet Monday, May 11, at 7 p.m.

Council is still practicing Social Distancing and needs the attendance of the meeting to remain at 10 or less. Council will provide a call in conference call number to anyone that would like to participate in the meeting. Call the village office at 937-596-6314 or email Bev at bwren@jacksoncenter.com or Bruce at bmetz@jacksoncenter.com to obtain the call in conference call number to participate in the meeting.

If the public has any questions or concerns that they would like to have Council address, please email those questions or concerns to Bev at bwren@jacksoncenter.com or Bruce at bmetz@jacksoncenter.com and we will bring those before Council to be addressed.

Fairlawn Board of Education

SIDNEY — The Fairlawn Local Schools Board of Education will meet Monday, May 11, at 6:30 p.m. in the school’s cafeteria.

Items on the agenda include approving the graduating class of 2020; approve the district’s plan to administer the third-grade English language at and mathematics assessment in a paper and pencil format for 2020-21 school year; accept donations; accept resignations; approve payment to spring sports coaches; and approve Edison State Community College to deliver College Credit Plus courses to Fairlawn students.

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a meeting on Monday, May 11, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be conducted by electronic means.

It is expected for council to adopt an ordinance vacating a portion of the first north-south alley, west of Highland Avenue and south of Campbell Road.

Council will also be introduced to two ordinances to amend the traffic control map reducing the speed from 55 mph to 50 mph on state Route 47 from Stolle Avenue to Lester Avenue, and on the 2020-2021 Shelby Public Transit System’s rates.

It is also expected for council to adopt six resolutions and they are:

• To authorize the submittal of proposals with the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) for bus and bus facilities formula grants from the Ohio Public Transportation Grant Program, and the execution of a contract upon grant proposal acceptance;

• To authorize City Manager Mark Cundiff to enter into a contract with ODOT for the elderly, disabled fare assistance program;

• To authorize Cundiff to enter into an Ohio Water/Wastewater Agency Response Network (Ohio WARN) mutual aid agreement;

• To confirm the appointment of Beth Ann Hull to the Shelby County Metropolitan Housing Agency;

• To confirm the appointment of Jocele Fahnestock to the Sidney Public Records Commission;

• To authorize the consumption and possession of beer and liquor on public property.

Sidney Board of Education

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Schools Board of Education will hold a special meeting Tuesday, May 12, at 5 p.m. The meeting will be held virtually.

The purpose of the meeting is to discuss employment of personal. After calling the meeting to order, the board will enter an executive session to discuss the issue. No action will be taken when they leave executive session.