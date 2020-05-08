Lack of community response hinders Kettlersville project

KETTLERSVILLE – The Village of Kettlersville will not be able to apply for Community Development Block Grant funds for reconstruction of Kettlersville Road between state Route 274 and North Street, council members learned during their May 5 meeting.

The Kettlersville Village Council met in regular session on May 5 with all members present and observing social distancing. The April meeting had been canceled due to the coronavirus.

During the May meeting, it was reported the village sent an income survey to residents in mid-March but not enough qualifying surveys were returned, which prevented it from pursuing Community Development Block Grant funds for the reconstruction project.

In other business, Mayor Eric Kaminsky reported Rep. Susan Manchester contacted him about the village’s capital budget request for $50,000 for playground equipment. With the cutbacks announced by Gov. Mike DeWine, funding for this request has not been determined.

Repairs to four storm drains along state Route 274 were completed. Barriers protecting these areas are scheduled to be removed the week of May 18. Curbing by these repairs will need to be painted as a no-parking zone.

County Engineer Bob Geuy reported the village has $1,238 available in permissive license funds. Kaminsky suggested that no new projects be undertaken at this time.

Council approved a noise ordinance. The Shelby County sheriff has been notified of its enactment.

Work continues on ordinances on golf carts and sidewalk repairs to be considered at future meetings.

A lawn mowing contract with Dicke Lawn Service has been approved for the 2020 season.

The Anna Historical Society has agreed to accept donations of a 1920s-era portable voting booth and Anna High School band sign. Kettlersville will keep the concrete arch from the Van Buren Township School that was salvaged before the school was demolished.

The village continues to seek qualified candidates for the fiscal officer position, effective Jan. 1, 2021, as the current fiscal officer has announced plans to retire at the end of 2020. Those interested should submit a resume to Fiscal Officer Search, PO Box 144, Kettlersville, OH 45336.

The village’s 2020 appropriations were reviewed and approved after discussion. Kaminsky will contact Republic Services regarding recycling expenses. Appropriations will be submitted to the Shelby County auditor.

In new business, council learned two streetlights were reported to not be functioning. Miami Valley Lighting will be notified so repairs can be made.

Also, Woody’s Diner will open in Kettlersville although a timeline for the opening has not yet been established.