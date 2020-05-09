125 Years

May 9, 1895

The committee appointed last week to confer with the leaders of the old Klute band and to see if some arrangement could not be made to have the band reorganized, is meeting with success. Looked upon with favor by the band is the proposal to form a stock company with capital of $1,000 and shares at $25 each. The company would then purchase for the band their instruments, music and uniforms. A number of people have already signified their intention of doing their part toward getting the reorganization started.

———

W.S. Furman this morning received from the Cleveland Bicycle Co. a handsome new racing bicycle free. He will ride the Cleveland wheel in his races this year.

100 Years

May 9, 1920

The Washington correspondent for the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports that Taylor Cummins, son of Mr. and Mrs. J.C. Cummins of this city, will be a candidate for Congress from the Southern district of Idaho. Mr. Cummins located in Twin Falls, Idaho, several years ago for the practice of law.

———

Dr. Arlington Ailes, county health commissioner, warned today that diphtheria is present in Shelby county and urged residents to take all precautions. He said that quarantines will be strictly enforced.

75 Years

May 9, 1945

President Truman, in prayerful words of deep thanksgiving to the Almighty for a hard-won victory, today (May 8) officially proclaimed V-E Day with the unconditional surrender of Germany. Speaking to the nation by radio at 9 a.m. the chief executive set next Sunday as a day of national prayer.

———

Sidney’s formal observance of V-E Day will begin this evening (May 8) with services at 8 o’clock in the individual churches of the city, followed by a city-program on the court house steps at 9 o’clock, with Dr. Harry W. Barr as the speaker. A musical concert by the Sidney and Holy Angels High school bands will precede the speaking program.

———

Local voters were reminded today that the polls will be open tomorrow from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. local time. State law requires the polls operate on standard time – not fast time.

50 Years

May 9, 1970

Sale of their Sidney Sporting Goods and Gift Shop, west side of the public square, to Don Desch, Coldwater, O., was announced today by Mr. and Mrs. Robert Beanblossom.

———

CHICAGO – Rookie outfielder Bernie Carbo connected for a home run Thursday that enabled the high-flying Cincinnati Reds to grab their eighth straight win.

Carbo’s home run came in the seventh inning with Lee May on base. The Reds went on to defeat their hosts, the Chicago Cubs, 5-2. The win put the Reds six full games out in front in the National League’s Western Division.

25 Years

May 9, 1995

The Shelby County Courthouse Square in downtown Sidney is one of 63 places nationwide selected as a Great American Public Place.

A year-long campaign was held to identify exemplary public places in the United States and the winners were chosen from nearly 200 candidates by a panel of experts. The competition was sponsored by the Lyndhurst Foundation of Chattanooga, Tenn. It was directed by Urban Initiates, a non profit business based in New York, to work with cities and publicize innovations. The only other courthouse winner was in Oxford, Miss.

———

WASHINGTON (AP) – Americans face a severe crisis with the aging of the baby boom generation unless they dramatically increase their savings and improve retirement coverage, top business and academic leaders predicted today.

America’s retirement system is underfunded, overregulated and soon to be challenged by unprecedented growth in the retirement-age population,” the Committee for Economic Development contended in a report urging immediate reforms.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

