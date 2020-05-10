Body of missing man found

According to Sidney Fire Department Deputy Chief Chad Hollinger a kayaker found the body of what Hollinger believes to be a man missing since a boating accident on Monday, April 27. The body was found in the Great Miami River to the left of this tree which is located next to Enterprise Avenue. The man became stuck in the river when he went back in his kayak to the dam near Stolle Bridge to try and rescue the two women he was with who fell out of their boat while going over the dam.