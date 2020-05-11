Senior scrapbook memories shared

SIDNEY — Overwhelming

That’s the response is class of 2020 submissions for the senior scrapbook. Some wrote essays on what the coronavirus did to their senior year. Others sent in a photo of their favorite senior memory. Others sent in their senior photo.

Beginner with Tuesday’s paper, a special 16-page senior scrapbook will appear in the newspaper. The special publication will appear in the Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday newspapers. Additional pages will be included in each newspaper so the senior submissions will be published