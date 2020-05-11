Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-12:24 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a report of a crash at 3305 Chief Tarkee Court in Washington Township.

-12:03 p.m.: tree down. Deputies received a report of a tree partially blocking the road in the 3000 block of Bulle Road in Orange Township.

SUNDAY

-4:57 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to the report a credit card was used without permission at 13455 White Feather Trail in Van Buren Township.

-3:41 p.m.: neighbor trouble. Deputies responded to a report of neighbor trouble at 18444 Herring Road in Salem Township.

-3:31 p.m.: lines down. Deputies and Sidney Fire responded to a report low hanging power lines were sparking in the 2000 block of Millcreek Road in Clinton Township.

-2:05 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a report of a crash in the 15000 block of Sharp Road in Franklin Township.

SATURDAY

-6:30 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a report a car was ran off the road at Patterson Halpin Road at Russell Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-1:58 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to ARMS Inc on Commerce Drive. on the report a work vehicle was broken into.

-11:40 a.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a trespassing report at The Way International on Wierwille Road in Van Buren Township.

-6:24 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies investigated a harassment report at 10360 Millcreek Road in Washington Township.

FRIDAY

-9:14 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a report of a trespassing in the woods in the 18700 block of McCloskey School Road in Green Township.

Village log

MONDAY

-2:16 p.m.: counterfeiting. Botkins Police responded to the report of counterfeit money at Circle K on East State Street in Dinsmore Township.

-8:01 a.m.: theft. Jackson Center Police responded to the report a truck was broken into the previous night at Rising Sun Express on South Main Street in Jackson Township.

SUNDAY

-8:07 p.m.: theft. Anna Police responded to the report of a theft at ARMS Inc on Commerce Drive.

-8:22 a.m.: theft. Jackson Center Police responded to the report a truck was broken into the previous night at Rising Sun Express on South Main Street in Jackson Township.

SATURDAY

-10:34 p.m.: loud music. Fort Loramie Police responded to a report of a party with several young people in the unit block of Willman Street in McLean Township.

FRIDAY

-8:14 p.m.: pursuit. Botkins and Jackson Center Police were involved in a pursuit on South Main Street at Mary Street in Dinsmore Township.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-7:35 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to Auglaize County for a medical call.

SUNDAY

-11:22 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police responded to the 200 block of Oakwood Drive in McLean Township.

-10:24 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 9300 block of Kuther Road in Franklin Township.

SATURDAY

-6:17 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 200 block of Oakwood Drive in McLean Township.

-4:52 p.m.: fire. Jackson Center Fire responded to Airstream on state Route 274 on the report of three general fire alarms in Jackson Township.

-1:01 p.m.: fire. Botkins Fire responded to Auglaize County on the report of a chimney fire.

-12:02 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 600 block of Tacoma Trail in Washington Township.

FRIDAY

-5:18 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 3600 block of state Route 66 in Loramie Township.

-3:38 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 500 block of Jackson Street in Jackson Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

