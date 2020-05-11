Shelby County reports 32nd positive COVID-19 case

SIDNEY — Shelby County’s 32nd positive COVID-19 case has been reported by the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department.

The announcement was made Monday morning on the health department’s Facebook page. The person who tested positive is a woman in her 70s.

According to the information posted by the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department during its daily update, 25 people have recovered, six have not, and a man in his 80s has died. Four Shelby County residents are hospitalized with COVID-19.

Health care workers and first responders account for 25% of the positive tests in Shelby County.

The positive cases in Shelby County by age include two women in their 20s; one man and two women in their 30s; three men and four women in their 40s; three men and three women in their 50s; three men and five women in their 60s; one man and two women in their 70s; and one man and two women in their 80s.

Auglaize County has 45 positive cases, with eight hospitalizations, 19 people who have recovered and there have been three deaths. Of the 45 cases, 35 are women and 10 are men.

In Miami County, there are 313 positive cases with 49 hospitalizations. There have been 28 deaths in the county.

In Darke County, 89 positive cases have been recorded with 14 hospitalizations. There have been 14 deaths in the county.

Logan County has 23 positive cases with four hospitalizations.

During Monday’s update, it was announced Ohio has 24,777 positive cases of COVID-19 with cases in all of the state’s 88 counties. Of those cases, 4,413 have been hospitalized with 1,217 admitted to the ICU. There have been 1,357 deaths related to COVID-19 in Ohio.