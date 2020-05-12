Vietnam Wall, car show postponed

SIDNEY — Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, two events scheduled for this weekend in conjunction with Sidney’s bicentennial celebration, have been postponed.

The Vietnam Travelling Wall, originally planned to be on display in Custenborder Park Monday, May 11, through Sunday, May 17, has been postponed until Wednesday, Sept. 15, through Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, due to the ongoing pandemic.

The car show planned for Tawawa Park has tentatively been rescheduled for July 18, said Tilda Phlipot, Shelby County Historical Society director.