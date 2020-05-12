Shelby County reports 33rd positive COVID-19 case

SIDNEY — Shelby County’s 33rd positive COVID-19 case has been reported by the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department.

The announcement was made Tuesday morning on the health department’s Facebook page. The person who tested positive is a man in his 50s.

According to the information posted by the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department during its daily update, 25 people have recovered, seven have not, and a man in his 80s has died. Four Shelby County residents are hospitalized with COVID-19.

Health care workers and first responders account for 24% of the positive tests in Shelby County.

The positive cases in Shelby County by age include two women in their 20s; one man and two women in their 30s; three men and four women in their 40s; four men and three women in their 50s; three men and five women in their 60s; one man and two women in their 70s; and one man and two women in their 80s.

Auglaize County has 46 positive cases, with nine hospitalizations, 20 people who have recovered and three deaths. Of the 46 cases, 34 are women and 12 are men.

In Miami County, there are 314 positive cases with 49 hospitalizations. There have been 28 deaths in the county.

In Darke County, 90 positive cases have been recorded with 14 hospitalizations. There have been 15 deaths in the county, the most recent being a woman in her 80s.

Logan County has 23 positive cases with four hospitalizations.

During Tuesday’s update, it was announced Ohio has 25,250 positive cases of COVID-19 with cases in all of the state’s 88 counties. Of those cases, 4,539 have been hospitalized with 1,232 admitted to the ICU. There have been 1,436 deaths related to COVID-19 in Ohio.