125 Years

May 13, 1895

The board of education met last night and Prof. E.S. Cox was re-elected superintendent and Prof. W.H. Meck, as high school principal, for another year. The board voted to abandon the colored school. The salary of the high school principal was increased $100.

———

D.E. Combs, W.P. Harmony, B.D. Heck, Howard Amos, Web Sterline, Dr. C.E. Tenney, J.L. Dickensheets, B.M. Donaldson, A.P. Smith, and W.E. Carey made the Valley City Cycling club run to Anna for breakfast yesterday morning. While some returned home after breakfast, Messrs. Combs, Harmony, Heck, Amos and Sterline rode through McCartyville to Minster and returned home by way of Loramie, Oran and Dawson. They covered 43 miles in their ride.

———

John Steinle received 183 frogs from Lewistown reservoir this morning.

100 Years

May 13, 1920

While other members of council seem to be in favor of spending $400 to $500 for a motorcycle for the police department, Councilman Baker says he is opposed to such a proposition. He favors the hiring of a man with an auto at different times, known only to the mayor, chief of police and safety director, this man to keep tab on people with speeding autos.

———

“Deacon Dubbs,” a rural comedy will be given by the class at the Shelby County Normal school Friday evening. Members of the cast are: John Wintringham, Victor Blanke, Walter Wintringham, Hugh Staley, Forest Wrigley, Treva E. Cole, Charlotte Vonderheide, Loverna Earhart, Eruada Trowbridge, and Catherine McVay.

75 Years

May 13, 1945

Sidney will remain on fast time for the present as city council took no action at its special meeting last night, called by Mayor Sexauer for the purpose of considering the matter. Approximately 20 local residents were present for the meeting, some of whom supported the change back to eastern standard time, while others felt the fast time should continue through the summer months.

———

Nine persons, six of them school children, had narrow escapes from serious injury yesterday afternoon when a truck of the Citizens Ice and Coal Co. ran into the rear of a school bus on North Dixie highway near the Swanders road intersection. School children on the bus, some of whom had minor injuries, were Mary Jane and Ann Sayre, Mary Fugate, Martha Dicke, elementary students at Anna, and Joan and Thomas Finkenbine, high school students.

50 Years

May 13, 1970

A refurbished bell installed Monday at the new Holy Redeemer Catholic Church building in New Bremen will soon become a familiar sound throughout the village. Father Carl Will, parish priest, donned working clothes to help hoist the 169-pound steel bell to its high place on the southeast corner of the edifice.

The bell has quite a history, Father Will said. After ringing from a church tower in the village in the 1800s, it was taken down in the 1890s and stored in a barn near Minster. The bell, along with a crucifix, an altar mass book and several candlesticks were found in the barn and moved in 1948 to a garage owned by Holy Redeemer Church. The bell will ring daily at noon and 6 p.m., sound worship calls daily and Sundays, and toll for deceased church members, Father Will said.

25 Years

May 13, 1995

The Sidney City Council has been spending a good deal of time recently discussing the subject of curfew for minors, i.e., citizens under the age of 18 years. According to Mayor Thomas R. Miller, “We need your thoughts on this matter before we proceed any further.”

The City of Sidney has an existing curfew, which is only applicable during the period between Oct. 1 and Nov. 30. It was put into place several years ago to deal with problems posed by Halloween revelers. Recent problems with criminal activity and mischief causes by minors during late hours has brought the question of the need for a year-round curfew ordinance to the fore.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/05/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-8.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org