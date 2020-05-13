Poultry Days offers bulk chicken sales

VERSAILLES — The Poultry Days committee has announced more options for purchasing Poultry Days barbecue chicken to be served the weekend of Aug. 14. New for 2020, bulk chicken can be purchased online at versaillespoultrydays.com. Chicken will be sold hot without sides in coolers of 20 halves for $130. All orders for bulk chicken must be placed by July 27.

Coolers of bulk chicken can be purchased online for pick-up at the festival. After placing an order online, guests can present their receipt in the Poultry Days walk-thru or drive-thru chicken lines to receive their chicken.

The festival is offering a business lunch special on Friday, Aug. 14. With the purchase of a minimum of two coolers of chicken, Poultry Days will deliver the chicken. Business lunch special chicken will be delivered by noon on Aug. 14 within 25 miles of Versailles. This includes Greenville, Troy, Sidney, Minster, New Bremen and Piqua.

Poultry Days will be following all local and state guidance while assembling and distributing chicken dinners as it relates to the health and safety of their guests. If in the unfortunate event that local restrictions prevent the sale of chicken, all pre-sale will be 100% refundable. Reach the Poultry Days committee at vpdchickenline@gmail.com with questions and visit versaillespoultrydays.com for event details and schedules.