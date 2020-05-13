Public participation set for SCS meeting

SIDNEY — Sidney City Schools will meet for their monthly meeting on Monday, May 18, 2020, at 6 p.m. via Zoom. The board will be allowing public participation at the start of the meeting.

Those who would like to address the board during the public participation time may email SCS Treasurer Michael Watkins at michael.watkins@sidneycityschools.org in advance of the meeting. Watkins will send an invite to the email with login information for the Zoom meeting.

The meeting will be scheduled with the “waiting room” feature, so those who contact Watkins will be held in the waiting room of the meeting until it is their chance to address the board. All of the rules for public participation apply and should be reviewed prior to emailing Watkins.

The district’s public participation policy can be found in the districts’ bylaws at http://go.boarddocs.com/oh/sidn/Board.nsf/goto?open&id=B6VM38552AE7 (policy – po0169.1).