34th COVID-19 case reported in county

SIDNEY — Another positive COVID-19 case has been reported in Shelby County.

According to the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department’s Facebook page, the person is a man in his 90s.

The positive cases in Shelby County by age include two women in their 20s; one man and two women in their 30s; three men and four women in their 40s; four men and three women in their 50s; three men and five women in their 60s; one man and two women in their 70s; one man and two women in their 80s; and one man in his 90s.

As of May 13, 2020, the Auglaize County Health Department (ACHD), reports 46 confirmed cases and two probable cases, nine hospitalizations, 20 recovered cases, and three deaths of COVID-19. Of the 48 cases, 36 cases are female (75%) and 12 cases are male (25%) with an average age of 56. Data reported is cumulative over the course of this outbreak.

ACHD will not release any identifiable information about the confirmed cases to protect personal privacy.

An individual will be reported as recovered from COVID-19 when that individual is released from isolation by the Auglaize County Health Department by meeting ALL of the following criteria: At least 7 days (updated guidance is now instructing a 10 day period) have passed since the onset of symptoms AND the person has been fever-free for at least 72 hours without taking fever-reducing medication AND respiratory symptoms have improved for at least 72 hours.

In Miami County, there are 316 positive cases with 49 hospitalizations. There have been 28 deaths in the county.

In Darke County, 94 positive cases have been recorded with 14 hospitalizations. There have been 15 deaths in the county, the most recent being a woman in her 80s. The total number of recovered patients is 60.

Logan County has 23 positive cases with four hospitalizations.

During Wednesday’s update, it was announced Ohio has 25,721 positive cases of COVID-19 with cases in all of the state’s 88 counties. Of those cases, 4,618 have been hospitalized with 1,248 admitted to the ICU. There have been 1,483 deaths related to COVID-19 in Ohio.