Police log

TUESDAY

-3:54 p.m.: violate protection order. Police received a report a protection order was violated in the 800 block of Arrowhead Drive.

-12:34 p.m.: criminal damaging. A red 2010 Chevrolet truck was reported entered and the taillight was damaged while parked in the 900 block of North Main Avenue.

-10:26 a.m.: theft. The past theft of $1,400 was reported in the 400 block of East South Street.

SUNDAY

-2:30 p.m.: arson. Police are investigating an incident in which someone attempted to burn down a portable restroom at Custenborder Fields on Riverside Drive. The damage is set at $50.

Crashes

Macey L. Cowanm, 20, 162 Viking Court, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 4:32 p.m.

Cowanm was traveling westbound on state Route 47 when she struck the rear of the stopped vehicle in traffic that was driven by Sarah Marie Knoop, 22, 10700 Pasco Montra Road.

• Hailey Crain, 17, of Sidney, was cited with failure to stop after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 2:23 p.m.

Crain was attempting to park in a space in Kroger’s parking lot on Michigan Street when she was traveling southeast in the lot and hit the parked vehicle in a marked parking space that is owned by Kathleen Ropp, of DeGraff.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-5:04 to 5:39 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

TUESDAY

–2:27 to 11:46 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

