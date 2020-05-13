Posted on by

Keeping his eye on the ball

,

Patrick Borchers, 6, of Russia, son of Dane and Rachel Borchers, practices his swing in a batters cage next to a ball diamond behind Russia Local School on Tuesday, May 12. Borchers is working on his skills with family members just in case the Russia Community Junior Athletic Association still has a baseball season this summer.

Patrick Borchers, 6, of Russia, son of Dane and Rachel Borchers, practices his swing in a batters cage next to a ball diamond behind Russia Local School on Tuesday, May 12. Borchers is working on his skills with family members just in case the Russia Community Junior Athletic Association still has a baseball season this summer.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Keeping his eye on the ball

Patrick Borchers, 6, of Russia, son of Dane and Rachel Borchers, practices his swing in a batters cage next to a ball diamond behind Russia Local School on Tuesday, May 12. Borchers is working on his skills with family members just in case the Russia Community Junior Athletic Association still has a baseball season this summer.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/05/web1_SDN051420Swing.jpgPatrick Borchers, 6, of Russia, son of Dane and Rachel Borchers, practices his swing in a batters cage next to a ball diamond behind Russia Local School on Tuesday, May 12. Borchers is working on his skills with family members just in case the Russia Community Junior Athletic Association still has a baseball season this summer. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News