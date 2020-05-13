Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-2:21 p.m: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a report a piece of farm equipment brought down several power poles in the 10000 block of County Road 25A.

-10:42 a.m.: K9 training. Deputies conducted K9 training at the Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road in Clinton Township.

-9:45 a.m.: trash dumping. Deputies responded to the report three couches were dumped in the 9000 block of Smalley Road in Washington Township.

-8:51 a.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a report of a trespassing at the railroad crossing at Sharp Road in Franklin Township.

TUESDAY

-11:49 p.m.: assault. Deputies are investigating an alleged assault.

-10:28 p.m.: burglary in progress. Deputies were dispatched to 15863 Lock Two Road in Dinsmore Township on the report someone was inside the house.

-6:07 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies were dispatched the 10000 block of state Route 47 in Turtle Creek on the report shooting was heard west of Lindsey Road.

-4:36 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a report of a crash at Kroger’s on Michigan Street in Clinton Township.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-1:08 p.m: theft. Fort Loramie Police responded to a theft report in the 12000 block of state Route 362 in McLean Township.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-5:03 a.m.: medical. Deputies and Sidney Medics responded to the 800 block of Doorley Road in Clinton Township.

-1:28 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 17800 block of Staley Road in Dinsmore Township.

TUESDAY

-5:51 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and deputies responded to the 14500 block of Morris Rose Road in Jackson Township.

A DP&L worker responds to where at least 3 utility poles were knocked down by a tractor along the 10300 block of State Route 25a around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/05/web1_SDN051420PolesDown.jpg A DP&L worker responds to where at least 3 utility poles were knocked down by a tractor along the 10300 block of State Route 25a around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

