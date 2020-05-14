125 Years

May 14, 1895

If you want your town to improve, improve it. If you want to make the town lively, make it so. Don’t go to sleep, but get up and work for it, talk about it, and talk favorably. If you have property improve it, paint your house, clean up your alleys and back yards. Public improvement is an investment that pays.

———

During the thunderstorm last night, lightning struck the large wooden water tank near the Big four depot. The fancy work on top of the tank was torn away and pieces thrown some distance away. Many people who were in the vicinity of the tank were considerably shocked. The westbound passenger train passed about the time the tank was struck, but it did not receive any of the charge.

100 Years

May 14, 1920

Miss Rich, of the Victor Talking Machine Co., of Camden, N.J., spent yesterday in Sidney, visiting the different schools in the interest of the Educational Record department of the Victor Company. She presented a demonstration at each of the schools.

———

A committee from the Sidney Lodge of Elks took the youngsters from the Children’s Home to the Orange township school picnic Friday morning in automobiles.

75 Years

May 14, 1945

A class of 105 seniors will graduate from Sidney High school during the annual commencement exercises on May 31. The class is composed of 40 boys and 65 girls. Dr. James W. Clarke, pastor of the Second Presbyterian Church, St. Louis, Mo., will give the commencement address.

———

“Let us carry on to V-J Day and see that a new order of security and freedom is established as a result of our victory in Europe,” Dr. Harry W. Barr, of the Ohio Presbyterian Homes, urged his listeners during the thanksgiving ceremonies held at the court house square last night in recognition of V-E. Day.

50 Years

May 14, 1970

The Sidney Iutis Club inducted five members at a meeting this week at Hussey’s in Port Jefferson. President Ross Moore Jr. introduced Tam Beavers, John Crusey, James Cole, Charles Wise and Kenneth Ball as the new members.

———

Miss Olive Owens was installed as president of Beta Kappa Chapter Delta Kappa Gamma when a May 4 dinner meeting was held at Terry’s Cafeteria, Piqua.

Other officers installed by Mrs. Walter Leininger included Mrs. Marvin Heins, first vice president; Mrs. George Kindred, second vice president; Miss Margaret Welty, recording secretary; Mrs. M.O. Foster, corresponding secretary.

25 Years

May 14, 1995

A major shareholder in the Monarch Machine Tool Co. recently led an unsuccessful attempt to persuade company directors to hire an investment banker to put the company up for sale.

The shareholder’s proposal was developed by Paul Lehman, an Orange, Calif., accountant who owns 65,800 shares of Monarch stock. The proposal was included in a proxy statement presented at the annual meeting. “Despite management’s statements over the past few years that the operations would improve, the company is in its third consecutive year of reporting losses to shareholders.” Lehman stated in the shareholders’ resolution.

Monarch President Robert Siewert said the board of directors turned down the proposal during its meeting last week. “We feel it is better for the company to stay independent and get a better return on investment for shareholders,” Siewert said, noting company officials plan to keep Monarch in Sidney.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/05/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-9.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org