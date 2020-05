SIDNEY — The Shelby County Animal Rescue Foundation will be holding a can drive on Saturday, May 16, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Shelby County Animal Shelther & Adoption Center, 610 Gearhart Road, Sidney.

All the money raised for Cans for Canines and Felines will be matched up to $250 by the drive’s sponsor, The Styling Company. For more information, visit helpshelbycountyanimals.com.