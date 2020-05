A messy treat

Her hair whipping in the wind Kentleigh Rodgers, 4, of Jackson Center, daughter of Taylor and Brandon Ross, licks an ice cream cone her grandpa, Kurt Rodgers, of Fort Loramie, bought her at the Dairy King & Motel in Fort Loramie on Wednesday, May 13. The Dairy King & Motel had a steady stream of cars going through its drive thru during the afternoon. All the employees were wearing masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.