No new COVID-19 cases in county

SIDNEY — No new cases of people testing positive for COVID-19 have been reported in Shelby County. The county curently has 34 positive cases.

According to the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department’s Facebook page, the daily update shows 26 peoople have recovered from the virus, while eight have not. theere has been one deathin the county.

Four people remain hospitalized. Of the confirmed cases, 23.5% of the people are healthcare workers or first responders.

The positive cases in Shelby County by age include two women in their 20s; one man and two women in their 30s; three men and four women in their 40s; four men and three women in their 50s; three men and five women in their 60s; one man and two women in their 70s; one man and two women in their 80s; and one man in his 90s.

As of May 14, 2020, the Auglaize County Health Department (ACHD), reports 50 confirmed cases and two probable cases, 10 hospitalizations, 20 recovered cases, and three deaths of COVID-19. Of the 52 cases, 37 cases are female (71%) and 15 cases are male (29%) with an average age of 54. Data reported is cumulative over the course of this outbreak.

The 49th case is a 61-year-old female. The 50th case is a 38-year-old male. The 51st case is a 19-year-old male. The 52nd case is a 42-year-old male.ACHD will not release any identifiable information about the confirmed cases to protect personal privacy.

In Miami County, there are 317 positive cases with 49 hospitalizations. There have been 30 deaths in the county.

In Darke County, 99 positive cases have been recorded with 14 hospitalizations. There have been 16 deaths in the county. The total number of recovered patients is 63.

Logan County has 23 positive cases with four hospitalizations.

During Thursday’s update, it was announced Ohio has 26,367 positive cases of COVID-19 with cases in all of the state’s 88 counties. Of those cases, 4,718 have been hospitalized with 1,268 admitted to the ICU. There have been 1,534 deaths related to COVID-19 in Ohio.