Police log

WEDNESDAY

-10:20 p.m.: domestic violence. Police are investigating an alleged domestic violence incident.

-8:04 p.m.: theft — without consent. Police received a report of the theft of a black and red BMX bike, valued at $50, in the 800 block of South Main Avenue.

-5:25 p.m.: criminal damaging. Police received a report a door frame was damaged at 2335 Collins Ave. The damage is set at $200.

-12:30 p.m.: theft — motor vehicle. A light blue Ford Crown Victoria, valued at $2,000, was reported stolen in the 300 block of Robinson Street.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-4:18 a.m.: brush fire. Firefighters responded to a brush fire.

-1:11 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

WEDNESDAY

-11:31 a.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

-10:39 a.m. to 10:32 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.