Rhodes State College announces dean’s lists

LIMA – Rhodes State College announced the 2020 spring semester dean’s lists for full-time, one night a week and part-time students.

To be eligible for the full-time dean’s list, a student must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours and earn a 3.5 grade point average or higher. Among the honorees was Chelsie Marie Cochran, of Jackson Center.

To be eligible for the one night a week dean’s list, a student must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours and earn a 3.5 grade point average or higher. Among the honorees was Hannah Judith Koenig, of Minster.

To be eligible for the part-time dean’s list, a student must be enrolled in at least six but not more than 11 credit hours and earn a 3.5 grade point average or higher. Among the honorees was Bailey Elise Althauser, of Anna, and Ashli Jo Ike and Allison Grace Langenkamp, both of Sidney.