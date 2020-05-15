Sidney’s summer lunch program begins June 3

SIDNEY — The city of Sidney participates in the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP). Meals will be provided to all eligible children free of charge. The program runs from June 3 to Aug. 9.

Children must meet the income guidelines for reduced price meals in the National Schools Lunch Program to be eligible to receive free meals at a residential or non-residential camp.

Children who are part of households hat receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits or benefits under the Food Distribution on Indian Reservations (FDPIR) or Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TANF) are automatically eligible to receive free meals.

Acceptance and participation requirements for the program and all activities are the same for all regardless of race, color national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.

At each site, we will serve lunch Monday through Friday. All programs will operate from June through August. Hot meals are prepared daily by Wilson Memorial Hospital.

Backpack Program

During the summer months, the city will offer a backpack program. Every Friday children will be provided with a Ziploc bag of non-perishable food to children in need they will be able to take home and eat during the weekend when the Summer Food Program is not available. The contents of the bag can vary depending on the food available.

Sponsors for the program are Fish of Shelby County, Cargill, Emerson, Buckeye Ford, Sidney Body Carstar and John and Kristen Batton.

Lunch Sites

Call Parks Office at 937-498-8155 to schedule a lunch site.

• Alpha Community Center, 330 E, Court St., 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

• Berger Park, 800 S. Miami Ave., 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

• Brown Park, 100 W. Clay St., 11 to 11:30 a.m.

• Chief o’Leary Park, 370 Windsor Park Drive, 12:30 to 1 p.m.

• Green Tree Park, 800 Sixth Ave., 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

• Harmon Park, 925 Wapakoneta Ave,, 11 to 11:30 a.m.

• Humphrey Park, 600 Buckeye Ave., 11 to 11:30 a.m.

• Julia Lamb Park, 320 E. North St., 12:30 to 1 p.m.

• Orbison Park, 880 Court St., 12:30 to 1 p.m.

• Riverbend Park, 1400 Constitution Drive, 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

• Sherman Park, 1000 Colonial Drive, 11 to 11:30 a.m.

• Service Center, 415 S. Vandemark Road, 12:30 to 1 p.m.