National Guard lends a hand

Ohio National Guard member Quintaeja Lane, of Lima, waits to hand eggs to drivers.

Ohio Army National Guard members Josh Conley, left, of Lima, and Justin Dixon, of Mount Gilead, distribute boxes of food to people in need during a Shelby County Drive Through Food Distribution behind Sidney High School on Friday, May 15. The event was hosted by Shelby County United Way and West Ohio Food Bank. Recipients were required to be at or below 230% of the federal poverty guidelines. A nonstop line of cars came through the food distribution from 10 a.m. to noon. The Ohio National Guard brought food and helped distribute the food with other volunteers.