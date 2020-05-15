Shelby County COVID-19 patient released from hospital

SIDNEY — A Shelby County resident recovering from COVID-19 has been released from the hospital, according to information reported Friday by the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department.

According to the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department’s Facebook page, Shelby County has had 34 COVID-19 cases. Three people remain hospitalized, which is down one from Thursday. Thirty people are not hospitalized, and a man in his 80s has died.

Twenty-six people in Shelby County have recovered from COVID-19, seven have not recovered, and one person has died. Of the confirmed cases, 23.5% of the people are health care workers or first responders.

The positive cases in Shelby County by age include two women in their 20s; one man and two women in their 30s; three men and four women in their 40s; four men and three women in their 50s; three men and five women in their 60s; one man and two women in their 70s; one man and two women in their 80s; and one man in his 90s.

The Auglaize County Health Department reported 51 confirmed cases and three probable cases Friday. Eleven people in the county has been hospitalized, 20 people have recovered and three people have died as a result of COVID-19. Of the 54 cases, 37 cases are female (69%) and 17 cases are male (31%) with an average age of 54.

In Miami County, there are 326 positive cases with 49 hospitalizations. There have been 30 deaths in the county.

In Darke County, 99 positive cases have been recorded with 14 hospitalizations. There have been 16 deaths in the county. The total number of recovered patients is 63.

Logan County has 24 positive cases with four hospitalizations.

During Friday’s update, it was announced Ohio has 26,954 positive cases of COVID-19 with cases in all of the state’s 88 counties. Of those cases, 4,791 have been hospitalized with 1,277 admitted to the ICU. There have been 1,581 deaths related to COVID-19 in Ohio.