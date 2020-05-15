On the agendas

Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities will meet Monday, May 18, at noon for a zoom meeting. For call in instructions, call 937-658-6701.

Reports will be given by the support services director, community education and outreaach director, early childhood director and early intervention director. an executive session will be held to consider the employment of a public employee or official.

Sidney Board of Education

SIDNEY — Sidney City Schools will meet for their monthly meeting on Monday, May 18, 2020, at 6 p.m. via Zoom. The board will be allowing public participation at the start of the meeting.

Those who would like to address the board during the public participation time may email SCS Treasurer Michael Watkins at michael.watkins@sidneycityschools.org in advance of the meeting. Watkins will send an invite to the email with login information for the Zoom meeting.

The meeting will be scheduled with the “waiting room” feature, so those who contact Watkins will be held in the waiting room of the meeting until it is their chance to address the board. All of the rules for public participation apply and should be reviewed prior to emailing Watkins.

The district’s public participation policy can be found in the districts’ bylaws at http://go.boarddocs.com/oh/sidn/Board.nsf/goto?open&id=B6VM38552AE7 (policy – po0169.1).

Hardin-Houston Board of Education

HOUSTON — Hardin-Houston Board of Education will conduct a monthly meeting on Monday, May 18, 2020, at 7 p.m. Agenda items will include monthly reports; and approval of service agreements

The meeting will be conducted via electronic means. If you would like a link to the meeting, contact Superintendent Ryan Maier at rmaier@hardinhouston.org.

Jackson Center Board of Education

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Local School District Board of Education will meet Monday, May 18, at 7 p.m.

Items on the agenda include approval of student handbooks, a CRA agreement with Trusted Real Property, LLC, an executive session to consider the employment of public employees, employment of certified staff for the 2020-21 school year, a one time payment for a staff member for services outside of contracted duties. Reports will e given by maintenance, bus, custodial, elementary and high school principals

Auglaize County Democratic Party

WAPAKONETA — In accordance with it’s constitution and by-laws, the Auglaize County Democratic Party is required to reorganize every four years directly after the Presidential Primary.

Due to current gathering restrictions, our 2020 Convention will take place virtually on our Facebook page on Tuesday, May 19, at 7 p.m. (Facebook.com/auglaizecountydp) All are welcome to watch, only Auglaize Democrats may vote. Meeting will be moderated by Brent Henschen, current chairman, Diana Dulebohn, current co-vice chair, and Joe Monbeck, secretary. Many precinct captain positions available for the new four year session.

If interested, contact Joe at 567-356-1978 or joe_monbeck@yahoo.com.

The Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services

TROY — The Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services will meet Wednesday ,May 20, at 6:45 p.m.

In keeping with orders limiting groups of people, the meeting will be held virtually, with just a few staff physically present to manage the online meeting. Members of the public including the press may watch the meeting on the board’s Facebook Live video feed; no member of the public will be admitted to the Board office. Members of the public including the press who wish to watch or listen to the meeting may do so by watching the Facebook Live feed at https://www.facebook.com/tcbmds/videos/.

Questions or comments may be submitted via text or voicemail to 937-265-8589 during the live session. Questions or comments received after the live session has ended may be addressed by Board staff or at the subsequent Board meeting. The Finance Committee will meet virtually beginning at 6 p.m.

Sidney-Shelby County Board of Health

SIDNEY — The Sidney-Shelby County Board of Health will meet Wednesday, May 20, at 7 p.m. virtually.

Items on the agenda include approving the March and April financial reports reading two letters to the county auditor; a report from the economic restart team; a private water system variance; a condemnation order; and the April and May public health nursing report.