Barbershops reopen

Seated, Robert Stiney, left, of Sidney, has his haircut by Mica Cupp, of Troy, as JC’s Barbershop owner Jacob Cornett, of Sidney, cuts the hair of Jacob Pennington, of Celina, on the first day of JC’s Barbershop reopening on Friday, May 15. Like the rest of the barbershops and salons in Ohio JC’s had been closed to stop the spread of COVID-19 until Friday when they were allowed to open.