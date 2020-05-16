125 Years

May 16, 1895

The firm of Griffis Brothers has changed its name. It will hereafter be known as E.J. Griffis and company.

———

Dr. B.M. Sharp and Dr. S.G. Goode went to Columbus this morning to attend the meeting of the Ohio State Medical association.

———

J.S. Loughlin has been in Toledo this week, consulting with other county auditors on assessing the C.H. & D. railroad for tax purposes.

———

A meeting of some of the citizens interested in re-organization of Klute’s band was held last evening and steps taken to complete an organization. It was decided to incorporate a company styled “Klute Band Co.” with a capital stock of $750, at $25 per share. Twenty-six of the 30 shares of stock were subscribed by those present, 10 shares being taken by members of the old band. John Loughlin was elected president; W.H. Wagner, vice president; Louis Kay Jr., secretary, and John H. Wagner, treasurer.

100 Years

May 16, 1920

Three handsome new white porcelain barber chairs have been put in the barber shop of Scherer and McDaniel opposite the Monumental building.

———

Members of the New Century club at their final meeting of the year yesterday elected the following officers for next year: Mr. W.R. Wyman, president; Mrs. Isabell Whipp, vice president; Mrs. Myron Morton, secretary, and Mrs. C.W. Benjamin, treasurer.

———

Members of Dr. McCaslin’s Sunday school class gathered at the Presbyterian parsonage last evening to honor him on the occasion of his 86th birthday.

75 Years

May 16, 1945

Shelby county’s task in the Seventh War Loan drive is to sell $534,000 in Series E war bonds and $333,000 in other bonds for a total of $867,000 in bond sales to individuals, during the course of this greatest financial campaign in the nation’s history. In announcing these totals today, Joseph Cook, co-chairman for the campaign, emphasized this is the largest individual total the county has been called upon to subscribe.

———

Most of the smaller communities of Shelby county will return to “slow” time next Sunday, following action taken by their officials legislative bodies.

———

State scholarship test winners at Sidney High school were announced at the senior chapel exercises held this morning. Patricia Boller took top honors in the state in English IX; Peter Lauterbur was fourth in biology, and Allegra Riefstahl, eighth in English XI.

———

Ralph Given announced today that he will begin operation of his new city bus schedule as soon as he receives his certificate of necessity from the Office of Defense Transportation, which is necessary to obtain gasoline. Operating from the Sidney Bus Center, North Main avenue, he plans a complete trip over the city every two hours.

50 Years

May 16, 1970

Wilmer Francis of Russia was unanimously re-elected chairman of the Shelby County Democrat Party at a reorganization meeting Thursday night.

Francis will serve his second two-year term as party chief along with the following three officers: Emerson Engelhaupt of Botkins, the new vice president who replaces Forest Moon. Shyla Goffena of Sidney, the new secretary replacing Don Laws, county sheriff, also of Sidney. Eileen Wagner of Sidney, re-elected party treasurer.

———

Donald Brandt and Sons, Anna, and Fred W. Heaton, R.R. 1, Versailles, are among those from the area who will have sheep in the Ohio Invitational Show and Sale June 6 at the Ohio State fairgrounds.

Producers from as far west as Oregon, Colorado, and Texas and as far east as Maryland will bring sheep to the show, one of the top events for sheepmen throughout this part of the nation.

———

MINSTER – Tim Heyne is a dedicated athlete – without losing sight of his class-room assignments. The senior class president, who is due to serve as Valedictorian at Minster’s graduation, received some distinctive honors as proof of his ability as an athlete, during the Minster All sports banquet here on Thursday night.

Tim was named Most Valuable Player in both track and basketball by Larry Prenger, head basketball coach.

25 Years

May 16, 1995

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – Terry Nichols has become the second man charged in connection with the bombing of a federal building that killed 167 people a federal law enforcement official said today.

Nichols was in custody as a material witness in the Oklahoma case and had been charged along with his brother, James, with separate bombing violations in Michigan several years ago.

———

Plans for a multi-million dollar expansion to Lehman High School that would nearly double the size of the present facility were unveiled today by Principal Michael Barhorst.

The estimated $3.8 million construction project would add about 47,000 square feet to the parochial school located on Ohio 29 at Interstate 75. The school will begin a campaign to raise possibly up to $5 million to fund the project’s total cost.

The project’s centerpiece is a new gymnasium with a seating capacity of at least 2,000 spectators.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

