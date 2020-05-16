Ohio State Lima students earn degrees

LIMA – The Ohio State University at Lima recognized its students who are graduating seniors and those who have earned an associate of arts degree.

Students from Ohio State Lima graduated at spring 2020 commencement as part of the largest-ever graduating class in The Ohio State University history. According to published university reports, Ohio State awarded a record 12,967 degrees and certificates.

Typically, about a third of Ohio State graduates began their higher education journeys at a regional campus. A similar number is expected for this historic class.

Graduates will receive their degrees and a copy of the commencement program in the mail at their permanent address. A virtual commencement ceremony with speaker Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, was held May 3. The university will hold a physical recognition event at a later date when it is safe to do so.

The following students completed all or most of their Ohio State coursework at Ohio State Lima.

Earning a bachelor’s degree were Morgan Brunswick and Alisha Holtzapple, of Anna; Jacob Kitzmiller and Drew Wehrman, of Fort Loramie; Amy Schmitmeyer, of New Bremen; Ashley Keller, of Piqua; and John-Michael Haught, Aubrey Lyme, Samantha Newman and Jessica Taylor, of Sidney.

Earning an associate’s degree were Ashley Heitkamp, of Anna; Nicholas Siegrist, of Fort Loramie; James Braun, of Jackson Center; Ashley Keller, of Piqua; and Lauren DiLullo and Madison Hussey, of Sidney.