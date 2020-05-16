Riverside holds socially distanced graduation

Marissa Ann-Gayle Shoe walks back to her chair after receiving her diploma during the 2020 Riverside High School graduation held in the Riverside High School parking lot to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The graduation was held on Saturday, May 16.

Salutatorian Jaci Cron gives a commencement speech to her class during the 2020 Riverside High School graduation held in the High School parking lot to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The graduation was held on Saturday, May 16.

Riverside High School graduates toss their caps at the end of their 2020 graduation ceremony held in the Riverside High School parking lot to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The graduation was held on Saturday, May 16.

Riverside Class President Dora-Kennadie Bryant takes part in the parade held after the 2020 Riverside High School graduation held in the Riverside High School parking lot to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The graduation was held on Saturday, May 16.

Riverside graduate Wade Thomas Auflick, right, takes part in the parade held after the 2020 Riverside High School graduation held in the Riverside High School parking lot to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The graduation was held on Saturday, May 16.

Riverside students sit in front of cars holding their family members during the 2020 Riverside High School graduation held in the Riverside High School parking lot to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The graduation was held on Saturday, May 16.

Riverside Class Valedictorian Rachel Taylor gives a commencement speech to her class during the 2020 Riverside High School graduation held in the High School parking lot to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The graduation was held on Saturday, May 16.

Riverside Local Schools Superintendent Scott Mann, left, claps as he presents the Riverside Class President Dora-Kennadie Bryant during the 2020 Riverside High School graduation held in the Riverside High School parking lot to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The graduation was held on Saturday, May 16. Bryant announced the names of fellow graduates when it was their time to receive their diploma.

Darrick Donald Cotterman receives his diploma during the 2020 Riverside High School graduation held in the Riverside High School parking lot to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The graduation was held on Saturday, May 16.

Alexa Marie Holycross walks across the Riverside High School parking lot to receive her diploma during the 2020 Riverside High School graduation held in the Riverside High School parking lot to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The graduation was held on Saturday, May 16.

Kyrsten Nykole Poe takes part in the tassel turning ceremony during the 2020 Riverside High School graduation held in the Riverside High School parking lot to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The graduation was held on Saturday, May 16.

Tyler Patrick Keith Davis walks from his socially distanced chair to receive his diploma during the 2020 Riverside High School graduation held in the Riverside High School parking lot to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The graduation was held on Saturday, May 16.