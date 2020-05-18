County reports 2nd COVID-19 death

SIDNEY — The second death associated with the coronavirus (COVID-19) has been reported in Shelby County.

According to the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department, a man in his 90s is the second person to pass away from the virus.

“The Sidney-Shelby County Health Department unfortunately announces the second COVID-19 related death in our county, Male in his 90’s. Our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time,” the post shared.

Erica Lentz, Sidney-Shelby County Department of Health director of nursing, said the man passed away Friday, May 15, at his home. The department was notified of the death Monday.

The death was reported after the health department posted its daily update on Facebook, The Monday update showed that of the county’s 34 cases, 27 people had recovered from the virus, while six had not recovered. That number will now be five since the man’s death was reported.

Thirty people are not hospitalized, while three people remain hospitalized.

In Auglaize County, 56 total cases (53 confirmed and three probable), 11 hospitalizations, 20 recovered cases, and three deaths of COVID-19. Of the 56 cases, 39 cases are female (70%) and 17 cases are male (30%) with an average age of 55. Data reported is cumulative over the course of this outbreak.

ACHD will not release any identifiable information about the confirmed cases to protect personal privacy.

In Miami County, there are 332 positive cases with 49 hospitalizations. There have been 30 deaths in the county.

In Darke County, 121 positive cases have been recorded with 15 hospitalizations. There have been 16 deaths in the county.

Logan County has 24 positive cases with four hospitalizations.

During Monday’s update, it was announced Ohio has 28,454 positive cases of COVID-19 with cases in all of the state’s 88 counties. Of those cases, 4,998 have been hospitalized with 1,328 admitted to the ICU. There have been 1,657 deaths related to COVID-19 in Ohio.