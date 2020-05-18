Posted on by

Chorus members recognized

Kenna Knight, a Fairlawn senior, was presented with the Top Soprano award for 2020 during the Fairlawn Music Boosters for the senior chorus congratulations drive on Sunday, May 17.

Fairlawn Chorus Director Sonya Phillips, left, presents Fairlawn High School senior Rachelle Hiestand with the National School Choral Award for 2020 during the Fairlawn Music Boosters for the Senior Chorus Congratulations Drive on Sunday, May 17.


Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

