Shopping increased to twice monthly

SIDNEY — Agape Distribution Food Pantry is making it even harder for Shelby County residents to go hungry.

Beginning Tuesday, May 19, 2020, families may shop the Agape Distribution Food Pantry twice each month through June.

The USDA Farmers to Families Program has been initiated adding fresh milk to each food order, this extra nutrition is important for area families.

Each family will receive 2 o 4 gallons of milk in additional to their additional Curb-Side food order. Drive up, park in a numbered spot, call the number on the sign and the food order will be delivered to the car.