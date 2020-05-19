Botkins Board of Education hires personnel

BOTKINS – The Botkins Board of Education hired personnel for the 2020-21 school year during its May 13 meeting.

The board approved supplemental contracts for Chris Abke, adult volunteer coordinator; Chad Berning, freshman class adviser; Stacy Braun, senior class adviser and Resident Educator Summative Assessment mentor; Sara Brown, Veterans Day coordinator; Susan Covelli, concession stand coordinator; Andrew Davis, yearbook adviser; Phil Groves, sophomore class adviser; Melissa Grunden, show choir director, junior high/high school solo and ensemble, sophomore class adviser and Music Unlimited; Ryan Gutman, eighth grade adviser; Margie Haehn, musical assistant director; Jena Holtkamp, freshman class adviser and concession stand coordinator; Sybil Koenig, Resident Educator Summative Assessment mentor; Jason Liette, seventh grade adviser and Resident Educator Summative Assessment mentor; Ryan Loy, student council adviser and winter activities director; Laura Mack, eighth grade adviser and National Honor Society (1/2); Jeff McPheron, fall activities director; Paula Owen, musical director, junior high/high school solo and ensemble, and pep band; Tom Platfoot, junior class adviser (1.5%) and junior class prom adviser (1%); Jeremy Pleiman, publicity agent and seventh grade adviser; Lynn Pleiman, Academia team adviser, senior class adviser and Future Teachers of America adviser; Keith Puschel, senior commencement and musical assistant – lighting/technology; Ashleigh Ratermann, recycling coordinator and National Honor Society (½); Bryan Trego, junior class adviser (1.5%), junior class prom adviser (1%) and athletics facilities manager; Katie Watercutter, Veterans Day coordinator; and Bobbie Young, RoBotkins.

The board also approved supplemental contracts for Brad Bergman, varsity boys basketball assistant coach; Sarah Bergman, junior high girls basketball coach; Andrew Davis, junior varsity boys basketball coach; Tricia Dietz, junior varsity volleyball coach; Heath Geyer, seventh grade boys basketball coach; Rick Geyer, eighth grade boys basketball coach; Phil Groves, varsity girls basketball coach; Ryan Gutman, coed varsity and junior high cross country coach; Ryan Loy, varsity girls basketball assistant coach; Kevin Lynch, varsity boys soccer coach; Dennis McPheron, junior varsity girls basketball coach; Brett Meyer, golf coach and junior varsity golf coach; Jordan Paul, varsity boys soccer assistant coach; Sean Powell, varsity boys basketball coach; Holly Russell, high school cheerleading adviser; Fred Schmerge, coed varsity and junior high cross country coach; Leroy Tatarski III, varsity girls soccer coach; Bryan Trego, varsity volleyball coach; and Elizabeth Will, junior high cheerleading adviser.

The board hired the following certified staff members for the contracts as presented. Teachers eligible for three-year contracts were Andrea Jones, Norman Leugers, Vicki Steinke and Katie Watercutter. Erin Hayes was eligible for a one-year contract.

The board hired the following classified staff members for the contracts as presented. Eligible for a two-year contracts were Kellie Baughman, Jane Fullenkamp, Mike Hoy, Susan Leugers, Sarah Webb, Norman Yager and Terri Yinger.

The Botkins Board of Education hired Colleen Maurer as a summer school tutor on an as-needed basis as presented.

The board accepted the resignations of Brenda Tennant as guidance secretary effective as of June 30 and Dennis McPheron as janitor effective as of Aug. 14.

The board hired students Carter Pleiman, Brandt Boerger, Elijah VanBrocklin, Courtney Sutton, Jacob Pleiman, Makenna Maurer, Andrew Puschel and Jasmine Brown as seasonal summer help.

The board approved the amended five-year forecast as presented by the treasurer.

It approved a contract with Carol Riggle for the financial year 2020 modified cash balance/other comprehensive basis of accounting reports at a cost of $1,500.

The board amended the certificate of estimated resources and made supplemental appropriations and modified appropriations as presented.

Botkins Local School will not provide students in the seventh and eighth grades with career and technical education for the 2020-21 school year and will apply for a career and technical education waiver.

The board agreed the superintendent to represent the board and approve overnight trips for the summer of 2020.

The board of education accepted donations of $1,000 from First National Bank to be used for scholarships and $1,600 from the Community Club to be split between the FFA, Family, Career and Community Leaders of America, track/cross country and girls basketball.

The board approved the agreement with the Botkins Federation of Teachers for new contract language, salary and benefits as presented.

The board agreed to pay presented supplementals at 50% for the 2019-20 school year.

The board passed the resolution regarding distance learning for the 2019-20 school year as presented.

It approved the change of health insurance language to the classified employee handbook. It also approved the raises for administrative and classified staff as presented.

The board moved the June board of education meeting to 7 p.m. June 24.