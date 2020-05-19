Police to resume law enforcement activity levels

SIDNEY — Sidney Police is beginning to resume normal activity as Ohio begins to move forward.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has affected how law enforcement officers have had to perform their duties. Since the onset of the pandemic, officers have taken more reports over the phone and practiced social distancing when they responded to calls in the field. As Ohio moves forward, our law enforcement officers will also become more active and visible in the community while continuing to take the necessary safety precautions. While we like seeing everyone start the return to normal, complying with traffic and parking laws will go a long way to helping reduce the need for law enforcement intervention in the field,” said Police Chief Will Balling.

“The Ohio Department of Public Safety statistics indicate that since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a 50% reduction of traffic on the highway, but only a 9% reduction in the number of vehicular accidents. And the numbers are similar here in Sidney. The police, fire and EMS crews would love to see the number of traffic accidents reduced to protect both people and property,” Balling continued.

The police chief shared the following tips to reduce crashes involving motor vehicles:

• While you’re driving, a cell phone should only be used for emergency purposes. Even then, it’s best to pull over safely to the right shoulder to make a call.

• If you are drowsy, pull off the road. Drowsiness increases the risk of a crash by nearly four times.

• Do your multi-tasking outside the car.

• Focus on the road and the drivers around you.

•·Get everything settled before you start driving.

• Slow down and watch your speed.

• Come to a complete stop at stop signs and red lights. Getting into a crash does not get you there quicker.