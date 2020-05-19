Bookworms, don’t despair

Mary Sweeney, of Sidney, walks some rental materials out to a car waiting in the Amos Memorial Public Library parking lot recently. The Amos Memorial Public Library began curbside pick up of books and other rental materials on Tuesday, May 12. Other Shelby County Libraries are also doing curbside pick up. To use the curbside option people can call the Amos Memorial Library at 937-492-8354 to request something they want to rent. They then park behind the library and call the curbside pick up number that appears on posted yard signs next to the parking lot. A librarian will bring the rented item out to the car. All returned items are sterilized.