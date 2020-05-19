Two COVID-19 patients remain hospitalized

SIDNEY — A Shelby County resident recovering from COVID-19 has been released from the hospital, according to information reported Tuesday by the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department.

According to the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department’s Facebook page, Shelby County has had 34 COVID-19 cases. Two people remain hospitalized, which is down one from Friday. Thirty people are not hospitalized, and a man in his 80s has died.

Twenty-six people in Shelby County have recovered from COVID-19, six have not recovered, and two people have died. Of the confirmed cases, 23.5% of the people are health care workers or first responders.

The positive cases in Shelby County by age include two women in their 20s; one man and two women in their 30s; three men and four women in their 40s; four men and three women in their 50s; three men and five women in their 60s; one man and two women in their 70s; one man and two women in their 80s; and one man in his 90s.

the Auglaize County Health Department (ACHD), reports 57 total cases (54 confirmed and 3 probable), 11 hospitalizations, 26 recovered cases, and 3 deaths of COVID-19. Of the 56 cases, 39 cases are female (68%) and 18 cases are male (32%) with an average age of 54. Data reported is cumulative over the course of this outbreak. The 57th case is a 36 year old male that is self-isolating at home. ACHD will not release any identifiable information about the confirmed cases to protect personal privacy.

In Miami County, there are 332 positive cases with 49 hospitalizations. There have been 30 deaths in the county.

In Darke County, 134 positive cases have been recorded with 16 hospitalizations. There have been 16 deaths in the county. The total number of recovered patients is 69.

Logan County has 24 positive cases with four hospitalizations.

During Friday’s update, it was announced Ohio has 28.952 positive cases of COVID-19 with cases in all of the state’s 88 counties. Of those cases, 5,117 have been hospitalized with 1,357 admitted to the ICU. There have been 1,720 deaths related to COVID-19 in Ohio.

Of the positive cases, 46% are women and 53% are men. The median age is 50.