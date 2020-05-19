Capital University announces spring 2020 academic honors

BEXLEY – Capital University announced its dean’s list, provost’s list and president’s list honorees for the spring 2020 semester.

Among the dean’s list honorees were Raenah Daniel, of Versailles, and Kassie Lee, of Piqua.

In order to be named to the dean’s list, full-time, degree-seeking students must have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.5.

Among the provost’s list honorees were Cameron Bowersock, of Anna, Sara Gibson, of Versailles, and Erin Luellen, of Sidney.

To be named to the provost’s list, full-time, degree-seeking students must have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.70.

Among the president’s list honorees were Griffin Doseck, of Anna, Madison Hurley, of Versailles, Kam Lee, of Piqua, Ayaka Machimura, of Versailles, Joshua Miller, of Botkins, Olivia Quinter, of Fort Loramie, and Annie Stemen, of Versailles.

The president’s list indicates the highest level of academic distinction. To be named to the president’s list, students must have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.85.