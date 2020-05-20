Let yourself go

ONGOING

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is closed until further notice.

• The Piqua Public Library will be closed indefinitely due to concerns surrounding COVID-19. Patrons will not be penalized with late fees during the closure.

• The Auglaize District Public Library System will be closed until further notice due to concerns surrounding COVID-19. Patrons who currently have library materials checked out are asked to keep them for the time being. All library cardholders will have access to online resources regardless of fines.

• The Historic Sidney Theatre hosts a virtual open mic night on their website and Facebook page every Saturday evening at 7 p.m. Musicians, singers, dancers, poets, comedians, and more are invited to send a video of them displaying their talent to the Historic Sidney Theatre’s Instagram, Facebook, or through email to office@sidneytheatre.com. All acts must be family-friendly and videos must be no longer than five minutes long. Acts that are chosen will be notified the week their act is featured in the show.

• The Contemporary Dayton’s Remix, an online exhibition featuring sculptor Jason Lee, print maker Ry McCullough and painter Whitney Sage, will be available on www.thecontemporarydayton.org until June 20, 2020.

• Brukner Nature Center will host a virtual Wild Art for Kids program on June 3 from 10:30 a.m. to noon through Zoom. Cost to participate is $25 and all materials for the program can be picked up from the nature center on June 2 from 3 to 5 p.m.

THURSDAY, MAY 28

• The Auglaize County Historical Society will present “Journey the Oregon Trail” at 7 p.m. as a Facebook Live event. The event is free and open to the public, and can be accessed through the Auglaize County Historical Society’s Facebook page. For more information about this event or the Auglaize County Historical Society, please contact auglaizecountyhistory@bright.net or 419-738-9328.