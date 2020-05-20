Census Bureau looks to fill jobs in Shelby County

SIDNEY – The United States Census Bureau has full-time and part-time job openings in Shelby County with hourly pay rates of $19.50 to $21.50.

The Census Bureau is hiring census takers, who perform field activities in and around their respective neighborhoods. It’s also hiring census field supervisors, who train and supervise census takers engaged in data collection.

Census takers will visit residences that haven’t responded and will collect information for the 2020 census. The field operations have been delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic but have started to resume at some locations throughout the United States.

Through Monday, 59.6% of American households have responded to the 2020 census. At 64.8%, Ohio has the seventh best response rate in the nation behind Minnesota (69.7%), Wisconsin (67.1%), Iowa (66.6%), Michigan (66.3%), Nebraska (66.1%) and Washington (65.0%).

Shelby County is tied with Darke County for the 14th best response rate among Ohio’s 88 counties at 70.1%.

Auglaize County has the sixth best response rate in Ohio at 73.7%, Miami County is ninth at 71.9%, Mercer County is 10th at 71.8%, Champaign County is 31st at 67.4%, and Logan County is 73rd at 58.0%. Medina County leads all Ohio counties with a 77.4% response rate.

Minster has an 85.1% response rate, which trails only St. Henry (86.0%) for the best rate among Ohio’s 928 incorporated communities. At 82.2%, Russia has the best response rate in Shelby County and the 14th best rate in Ohio.

Fort Loramie (80.9%), Botkins (70.4%), Anna (70.3%) and Sidney (67.4%) also have exceeded state and national response rates.

Lockington (58.0%), Jackson Center (53.7%), Kettlersville (50.7%) and Port Jefferson (50.3%) are lagging behind state and national response rates.

The results of the census, which has been held every decade since 1790, determine how many congressional seats each state gets and how $1.5 trillion in federal spending is distributed.

The 2020 census marks the first time that residents are encouraged to respond to the census online. However, individuals still may answer the questionnaire by phone or through the mail.

Residents can respond to the census by visiting my2020census.gov or calling 844-330-2020.

For more information about jobs with the Census Bureau, visit 2020census.gov/jobs, text JOBS2020 to 313131 or call 888-480-1639.

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@sidneydailynews.com

Reach this writer at kshaner@sidneydailynews.com or 937-538-4824.

