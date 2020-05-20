Crash claims man’s life

SIDNEY — A Clark County man died in a crash involving two dump trucks Wednesday morning, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Joshua T. Mowen, 30, of Enon, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, said Chief Deputy Jim Frye’s press release.

On Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at approximately 6:06 a.m., the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a two-vehicle injury crash at the intersection of Russia Versailles Road and state Route 66.

The investigation revealed a 2007 black Kenworth T-800 dump truck, driven by Mowen, was traveling east on Russia Versailles Road approaching the intersection of state Route 66 when it struck the rear of a 2014 green Kenworth T-800 dump truck that was stopped at the posted stop sign. The stopped, green dump truck was driven by William D. Moore, 29, of Fletcher. The impact pushed Moore’s vehicle into a utility pole, snapping it and causing live wires to come down.

Moore was checked by EMS personnel and refused treatment. Both drivers worked for Hartzell Trucking of Houston.

The following agencies responded to the scene: Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Shelby County Coroner’s Office, Houston and Russia Fire Departments, Houston Rescue, Shelby County Hazmat Team and Pioneer Rural Electric.

The crash remains under investigation.