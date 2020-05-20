Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-2:10 p.m.: stolen vehicle. Deputies were dispatched to 13490 Pasco Montra Road in Jackson Township on the report someone is driving another person’s vehicle without permission.

-2:02 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to a threat or harassment report at 10440 Kaser Road in Washington Township.

-11:56 a.m.: scam. Deputies responded to a scam report at 146 N. Kuther Road in Clinton Township.

-10:12 a.m.: K9 training. Deputies conducted K9 training at the Shelby County Fair Grounds on Fair Road.

-5:29 a.m: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash at Linker Road at state Route 65 in Jackson Township.

Village log

TUESDAY

-5:26 p.m: theft. Fort Loramie Police responded to a theft report regarding a stolen phone in the unit block of South Main Street in McLean Township.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-5:03 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Sidney Medics responded to the 4300 block of state Route 29 in Green Township.

TUESDAY

-10:30 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue, Port Jefferson Police and deputies responded to the 100 block of East Main Street in Salem Township.

-6:53 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 15500 block of Shroyer Road in Jackson Township.

-4:18 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Port Jefferson Police responded to the 20700 block of Dingman Slagle Road in Perry Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

